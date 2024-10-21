Analyzing GAP (GAP) and Its Rivals

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GAP to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP’s peers have a beta of 1.77, meaning that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% GAP Competitors 4.36% -452.40% 7.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion $502.00 million -0.83 GAP Competitors $12.51 billion $774.80 million 12.60

This table compares GAP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAP has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -178.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GAP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAP Competitors 346 2105 2336 30 2.43

GAP currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.91%. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

GAP peers beat GAP on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

