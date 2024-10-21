Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE AON traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $357.35. The company had a trading volume of 153,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $363.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.94 and a 200-day moving average of $315.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.
AON Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
