Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fox Advisors downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

