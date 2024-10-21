Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 1,665,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,334,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $980.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

