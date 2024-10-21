Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,849,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $165.76. The stock had a trading volume of 540,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.