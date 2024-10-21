Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.53. 23,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 57,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

