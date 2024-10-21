AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6 %

AZO stock traded up $19.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,201.09. 17,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,498. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,006.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

