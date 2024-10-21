Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. 107,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.02. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Backblaze news, VP Tina Cessna sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,116.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 153,440 shares in the company, valued at $989,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,116.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara H. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at $423,329.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,483 shares of company stock worth $311,530. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 84.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Backblaze by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

