Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.84 and last traded at $91.88. Approximately 1,563,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,660,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

