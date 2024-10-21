Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.84 and last traded at $91.88. Approximately 1,563,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,660,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.