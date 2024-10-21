Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.64 million for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 50.16%.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

