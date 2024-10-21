Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Buys 14,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

CDNS traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,394. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

