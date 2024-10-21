Bellecapital International Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,383,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 85,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $270.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.2 %

CW traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,743. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $194.46 and a one year high of $367.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

