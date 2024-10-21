Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.59. 6,665,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,784. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

