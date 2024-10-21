Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $326,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.24. 1,701,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $223.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.