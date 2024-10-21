Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New $212,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.42.

American Express Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.00. 1,271,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,147. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

