Berry Wealth Group LP Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Berry Wealth Group LP lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $234,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 0.4% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 369,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

