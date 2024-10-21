Berry Wealth Group LP Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 30.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 68,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 456,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 5,886,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
