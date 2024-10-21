Berry Wealth Group LP Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 30.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 68,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 456,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 5,886,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.