Berry Wealth Group LP Increases Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstService by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 105.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

