Berry Wealth Group LP Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Berry Wealth Group LP lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $326,000. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.27. The stock had a trading volume of 260,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $406.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

