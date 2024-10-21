Berry Wealth Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 540,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 139.1% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,697.5% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.35. 2,022,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.56. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

