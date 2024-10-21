Berry Wealth Group LP Sells 6,794 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Berry Wealth Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 3.5% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 41,131 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.