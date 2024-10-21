Berry Wealth Group LP Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PNC traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 376,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,008. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

