Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $22.79 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $399.08 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $22.79 or 0.00034021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00055840 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011954 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000080 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
