Bitcoin Private Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00055772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.