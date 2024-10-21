Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $170.77. 3,251,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,722. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $175.94.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.