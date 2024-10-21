Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 453.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 196.1% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $519.39. The company had a trading volume of 741,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,036. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $540.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

