Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,615,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4,366.69. 76,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,980.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,823.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,394.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

