BORA (BORA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.28 Million

BORA (BORA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One BORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $101.96 million and $3.28 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BORA has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BORA

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

