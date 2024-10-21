Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,405,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 271,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 174.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 2,558,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,769. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

