Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 842173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 666.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

