Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Target Price at $367.33

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.58.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 162.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after buying an additional 277,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $402.54 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $406.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

