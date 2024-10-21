Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.98, but opened at $41.97. Camden National shares last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 1,518 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Camden National Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $600.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

