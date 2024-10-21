Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.60. Canada Goose shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 194,077 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 253.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

