Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Acquires 5,077 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. 41,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,669. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.