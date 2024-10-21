Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

