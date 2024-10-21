Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 2,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 63,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.
