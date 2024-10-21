Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 562,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,959. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $138,462.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

