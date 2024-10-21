Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.0% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,084. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

