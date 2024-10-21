CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 412 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

