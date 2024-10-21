Castleview Partners LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.37. 29,916,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,049,164. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

