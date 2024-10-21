Castleview Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

