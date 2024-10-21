Castleview Partners LLC Has $557,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

