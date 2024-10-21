CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IGR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.05. 551,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.