Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $33.10. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Celsius shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 7,152,349 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

