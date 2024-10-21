Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $654.23 million and approximately $62.39 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.00253540 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

