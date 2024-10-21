Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 212556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Colabor Group

Colabor Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$111.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.27 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0800534 EPS for the current year.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.