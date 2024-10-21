Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

