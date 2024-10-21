Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 454,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,036. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

