Corundum Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $297.62 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.03. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

