Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of ISCG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.63. 12,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,740. The company has a market capitalization of $603.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

